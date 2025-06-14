Iran slams German officials’ “brazen” remarks regarding Israeli aggression 

TEHRAN – In a post published on X late Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei condemned recent "brazen" remarks made by German officials about Iran.

"Remember the facts of history: Germany ignited two world wars. Yet, Iranians, driven by a sense of humanity, offered refuge to Jews fleeing Hitler’s atrocities," Baghaei wrote.

"Ask the descendants of Polish and French refugees who were granted Iranian passports to escape Hitler’s terror. Those who have consistently stood on the wrong side of history would do well to remain silent today," he added.

Baghaei's statement comes in response to comments by German authorities which Tehran has viewed as hostile and historically insensitive. His message underscored Iran’s long-standing commitment to humanitarian values, contrasting it with Germany’s wartime legacy.