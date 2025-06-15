Iran reaffirms commitment to peaceful nuclear development despite attacks

TEHRAN – The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has reiterated its unwavering commitment to advancing peaceful nuclear technology for the benefit of the Iranian people, despite recent hostile actions by enemies.

In a post on its official account on the social platform X, the AEOI declared: "Iran stands firm... Relying on the determination of our nuclear scientists, we will continue the path of developing peaceful nuclear technology with strength and resolve. The cowardly attacks by enemies are no match for the will of this nation."

The statement comes amid heightened tensions and recent acts of Israeli aggression targeting Iranian scientific and defense infrastructure. The AEOI emphasized that such attacks will not hinder the country’s progress or weaken its scientific momentum.

The organization also praised the resilience of the Iranian people and the dedication of the nation’s scientists, stressing that Iran will not retreat from its strategic goals.