Iran nuclear chief: Natanz attack caused surface damage, no casualties 

TEHRAN – The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, confirmed today that Tel Aviv's Friday attack on the Shahid Ahmadi-Roshan nuclear facility in Natanz caused only surface-level damage, with no loss of life or concerning radiation leaks.

Speaking in a televised interview, Eslami denounced the assault as a "terrorist act by the Zionist regime" and emphatically stated that such actions would fail to derail Iran's nuclear advancements.

Eslami detailed that the attack occurred at dawn, coinciding with reported operations by the Israeli regime in Tehran.

He described the assault on Natanz as "repeated" and asserted that the perpetrators "tried to inflict as much damage as possible to the nuclear facilities using a pre-designed map."

"Thank God, we did not face serious damage," Eslami stated, clarifying that the impact was confined to the ground level.

He assured the public that "there was no radiation leakage that would cause concern for the people." Assessment of the exact extent of the damage is currently underway, he added.

The AEOI Chief expressed strong condemnation for the attack and frustration with the international community's response.

Eslami highlighted that Iran has repeatedly reported such threats and acts of aggression to the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) through its Foreign Ministry. However, he lamented the conspicuous absence of any "explicit stance against this aggressor regime" by these bodies.

Reaffirming Iran's commitment to its nuclear program, Eslami declared that these attacks have "the smallest effect on our will and that of our colleagues."

He emphasized that Iran's path is clear and its program frameworks are well-defined. Iranian personnel are working across all nuclear sites with "increased faith, power, and vitality," he said, concluding that "the nuclear programs of the country will continue powerfully and solidly."

In the early hours of Friday, the Israeli establishment launched an unprovoked military assault on the sovereign territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, martyring esteemed commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and prominent nuclear scientists.

According to preliminary reports, over 100 individuals have been martyred, with hundreds more injured—many of them civilians, including women and children, caught in their homes as residential neighborhoods were mercilessly targeted.

These peaceful nuclear infrastructure and densely populated areas represent a flagrant violation of international law and threaten to plunge the entire region into a devastating conflict.