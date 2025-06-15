“My heart is broken” is not just enough: IRCS tells ICRC of Israeli crimes in Iran

TEHRAN – The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has told the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) that just saying ‘my heart is broken’ in reaction to the photos of innocent Iranian children killed in Israeli strikes is not enough.

“You must not remain silent, you have to follow up on that [and take action],” the IRCS head, Pirhossein Kolivand, said.

Israel’s blind attacks targeted children, women, the elderly, and the sick, the official added.

Help halt aggression

Kolivand has urged Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the president of the ICRC, to condemn the Zionist regime’s act of aggression against Iran and utilize all available international mechanisms to prevent further aggression and ensure the safety of civilians and humanitarian workers.

On Friday, June 13, Israel launched a large-scale military offensive against the Islamic Republic of Iran, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions and raising serious concerns over violations of international law.

The Israeli attacks targeted Iran’s civilian nuclear facilities and residential buildings, resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians, senior nuclear scientists, and high-ranking military officials.

“With profound grief and sorrow, I inform you that following the Israeli brutal and unlawful airstrike on the Islamic Republic of Iran, a number of innocent civilians, including women and children, have lost their lives, and many others have been injured,” Kolivand wrote to Ms. Spoljaric Egger.

“Tragically, one of the relief workers of the Iranian Red Crescent Society was also martyred while performing his humanitarian duties.

This hostile act constitutes a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, particularly the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols - most notably Article 51 of Protocol I, which pertains to the protection of civilians during international armed conflicts.

The attack further violates the principles of distinction and proportionality, clearly amounting to a war crime.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society strongly condemns this inhumane act and respectfully calls upon you and the institution under your leadership, as a neutral and humanitarian body, to formally condemn this attack and utilize all available international mechanisms to help cease such aggressions and safeguard civilians and humanitarian workers.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to the principles of neutrality, independence, and humanity, and we expect the International Committee of the Red Cross to act in accordance with these principles and fulfil its moral and historical responsibility to protect human rights and international humanitarian law in times of crisis.”

ICRC representative sympathizes with IRCS

In a message to the head of the IRCS, Vincent Cassard, the ICRC representative, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of one of the IRCS members in East Azarbaijan province following the Israeli missile strike, ISNA reported.

“It is with deep sorrow that I have learned of the loss of Mehdi Zartaji, a dedicated staff member of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, who was killed carrying out his duties in East Azarbaijan province.

On behalf of the International Committee of the Red Cross, I would like to express my sincere condolences to his family and colleagues.

The loss of a rescue worker, performing their duties, is a bitter and painful reminder of the dangers that humanitarian workers face in their noble mission to save lives and alleviate human suffering. Mr. Zartaji’s unwavering commitment to providing assistance in difficult times will be remembered with great respect.

In these difficult moments, the International Committee of the Red Cross stands with the Iranian Red Crescent Society and pays tribute to the dedication and courage of all humanitarian workers offering assistance to affected communities in times of crisis and danger, without any expectations.

Please, Mr. Kolivand, accept our deepest respect and ongoing support.”

