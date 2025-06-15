Lebanon and the US-led Israeli war against Iran

BEIRUT—Analysts are examining the extent to which Lebanon will be affected by the repercussions of the U.S.-led Israeli aggression against Iran, particularly the possibility of Hezbollah’s involvement in the battle and its consequences.

President Joseph Aoun, who chaired a meeting on Saturday at Baabda Palace to review the developments and matters related to air traffic through Beirut International Airport, stated, “The Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted not only the Iranian people, but also all international efforts to maintain stability in the Middle East and neighboring countries and avoid escalation.”

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri also affirmed that “the Israeli aggression targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran is a flagrant violation of international law, the sovereignty of independent states, and the stability of their regional neighbourhood. It is a condemnable act by all standards.”

Berri emphasized that “this entity represents a transnational threat to independent states and international security and stability.”

For his part, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the aggression, considering it “a flagrant violation of international law and Iranian sovereignty, and its repercussions threaten the stability of the entire region, and even global peace.”

Salam discussed the repercussions of the war with Defense Minister Michel Menassa, Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamni, and Army Commander General Rodolphe Heikal, stressing the need to take all necessary measures to maintain stability.

In light of reports available to the security services, several measures were taken to maintain stability in the country and ensure the safety of civil aviation and air traffic.

Amid the Lebanese state’s policy announcement, Hezbollah has not yet revealed any intention to support Iran. It has condemned the aggression and affirmed “full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership and people, in confronting this dangerous aggression.”

Hezbollah affirmed that what happened was “a dangerous escalation by the Zionist regime's defiance of all rules under full American cover and sponsorship.”

Informed sources revealed that communication had taken place between Hezbollah and the Lebanese Army Command in this regard, without disclosing whether the Resistance had taken a decisive stance.

Beirut is preparing to receive Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Ankara and President Donald Trump’s envoy to Damascus, next week.

The U.S. State Department spokesman revealed that Barrack is expected to arrive in Lebanon on the 18th of this month.

While it has not yet been confirmed whether the visit will lead to the appointment of Barrack as the U.S. special envoy for Lebanon, succeeding Morgan Ortagus, the Israeli aggression on Iran is heightening fears that the Trump administration may escalate pressure on Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah; otherwise, the war on Lebanon will be resumed.

This, coupled with threats to end UNIFIL's mandate and force Beirut to negotiate directly with the occupying entity, without a mediator, may lead to the forced normalization of relations with the colonial entity.

Meanwhile, the south, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut celebrated with jubilation and glorification as Iranian missiles rained down on occupied Jaffa (Tel Aviv) and thereby humiliated Washington and other arrogant powers.

While thousands of settlers were terrified and running to shelters, honourable people loyal to the Resistance, especially the families of martyrs, rushed to the rooftops and balconies to look at the explosions in Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Shouts of glorification preceded the prayers, and tears of joy washed over the aching hearts, especially among visitors to the mausoleum of Hezbollah Secretary General Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (ra), where a renewed and endless gratitude was expressed to the fulfiller of the dream of the prophets and supporter of the oppressed Imam Khomeini (ra).