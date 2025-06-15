IRGC announces assassination of intl. chief, promises to fight until Israel’s destruction

TEHRAN - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday night issued a statement announcing the assassination of its top intelligence official in the Israeli aggression, promising to continue striking the Zionist regime until its “complete destruction.”

Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi, chief of the IRGC’s Intelligence Organization, was assassinated in the latest Israeli aggression.

Kazemi’s deputy, Hassan Mohaghegh, along with Mohsen Baqeri, another senior IRGC commander, were also assassinated in the same brutal terrorist act, the statement added.

The three senior IRGC commanders were targeted in a residential area, , Press TV reported.

The IRGC condemned the assaults as acts of aggression carried out by “the delusional and brutal Zionist regime’s army.”

In retaliation, it said, the Aerospace Force of the IRGC started a new wave of missile strikes against the Zionist regime’s intelligence centers as part of the third phase of Operation True Promise III.

So far, during Operation True Promise III, the IRGC has launched coordinated missile and drone strikes against critical and strategic sites across the occupied Palestinian territories, including locations in Tel Aviv and the occupied port city of Haifa.

These strikes have targeted key facilities such as airbases, military and intelligence centers, industrial complexes, and fighter jet production sites.

Iran launched Operation True Promise III on Friday night in response to unprovoked and illegal Israeli aggression earlier that day on multiple locations across the country, including the capital, Tehran, leading to the assassination of some high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, as well as civilians.