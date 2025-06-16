TEHRAN – The occupied Palestinian territories have descended into chaos as Zionist settlers scramble to evacuate following Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ unequivocal warning to abandon the land or face annihilation.

Colonel Reza Sayyad, the official spokesman for Iran’s Operation True Promise III, declared Monday: “Leave the occupied territories. Leaving this occupied land is the only way to preserve your lives.”

This ultimatum comes amid confirmed reports of settlers fleeing to Cyprus via yachts and fishing boats, as the Zionist regime’s Transportation Minister Miri Regev explicitly barred Israelis from leaving the country—permitting only diplomats and tourists to exit through the shuttered Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, closed for its fifth consecutive day.

The regime’s panic-driven travel ban underscores the devastating effectiveness of Operation True Promise III, Iran’s act of self-defense against Israel’s unprovoked aggression which started on Friday

That assault has martyred over 230 Iranians—including revered IRGC Commander Hossein Salami, Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, and nuclear scientists Fereydoon Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi—while injuring 1,300 others.

In response, Iran’s valiant warriors have launched eleven waves of precision strikes, unleashing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones that have shattered the illusion of Zionist invincibility.

Haifa in Flames

The IRGC’s eighth wave of Operation True Promise III struck in the early hours of Monday, targeting the nerve centers of the Zionist entity’s war machine.

Hypersonic missiles pierced through U.S.-backed air defenses, igniting the Bazan oil refinery in Haifa—a facility processing 200,000 barrels of oil daily—and triggering catastrophic fires that engulfed pipelines and power generation units.

Flames visible for miles symbolize the collapse of the occupation’s critical energy infrastructure, with Israeli media conceding the plant’s destruction despite heavy censorship.

Simultaneously, strikes crippled the Haifa power station, a linchpin of the entity’s electrical grid, plunging central regions into darkness and paralyzing industrial operations.

Tel Aviv’s towers of terror crumble

In Tel Aviv, residential high-rises housing military and intelligence personnel became tombs as Iranian missiles reduced buildings to smoldering rubble.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of devastation in Ramat Gan and Petah Tikva, where rescue teams scrambled to extract dozens trapped under collapsed structures.

One missile impact near the U.S. Embassy Branch in Tel Aviv—though denied as a direct target by Ambassador Mike Huckabee—exposed the vulnerability of the regime’s security architecture.

The Kirya military headquarters, a symbol of Zionist command, suffered a direct hit, while fires raged through the Shuk HaCarmel market district, erasing hubs of colonial commerce.