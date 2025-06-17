IRGC targets Israeli airbases in tenth wave of True Promise III, vows sustained strikes 

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that its aerospace forces struck Israeli airbases that used to launch "audacious aggression" against Iranian territory, marking the tenth wave of Operation True Promise III.

In a statement (Communiqué No. 9), the IRGC emphasized these precision strikes were a direct response to the Zionist regime’s attacks on sovereign Iranian soil and signaled that "complex, multi-layered, and gradual operations will continue relentlessly."

The operation commenced Friday night after Israel launched its act of aggression against Iran and assassinated senior IRGC commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians—including children—in Tehran and other Iranian cities.

In the third phase of Operation True Promise III, initiated late Sunday, the IRGC unleashed coordinated missile and drone strikes deep inside occupied territories.

According to military sources, six strategic sites were hit, including:

- Military and intelligence command centers in Tel Aviv.

- Haifa’s oil refinery, a critical energy hub supplying the regime.

- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems facilities, which produce the Iron Dome.

Although the regime has imposed strict military censorship, social media footage showed ballistic missiles overwhelming Israeli air defenses, causing great precision and success against targets.

The strikes triggered massive explosions in Haifa, flattened buildings in Tel Aviv, and damaged 61 structures in Bat Yam alone—six of which were completely destroyed.