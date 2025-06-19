Tehran says it will confront 'any third-party' joining the Israeli-imposed war against Iran

TEHRAN – Iran has issued a firm warning, saying it will respond decisively to any third-party intervention in the course of the ongoing Israeli aggression against its territory.

The country's Supreme National Security Council, one of the most significant decision-making bodies of Iran, emphasized in a statement on Thursday that its military and strategic response will be swift and proportionate should external actors attempt to further escalate the conflict.

The council declared: "If any third party intervenes in this aggression, Iran will confront it immediately according to a predetermined plan."

The statement underscores Tehran’s resolve to defend its sovereignty against hostile Israeli acts coordinated with Western powers, notably the United States, which Iranian officials stress has been complicit in Tel Aviv's recent aggression.

The Israeli regime launched an unprovoked act of aggression against Iran last Friday, martyring over 300 Iranians—including revered IRGC Commander Hossein Salami, Chief-of-staff Mohammad Bagheri, and nuclear scientists Fereydoon Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi—while injuring over a thousand civilians.

Iranian officials have characterized the attack as “deliberately coordinated” with Washington based on the actions and the statements of the U.S. officials.

U.S. President Donald Trump, however, says Washington may directly enter the war as well.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said in his latest remarks that Iran will resist both “imposed peace” and “imposed war." He also said any direct intervention by the U.S. would result in "irreparable harm" for Americans.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has intensified its military operations against Israel.

On Thursday, the IRGC launched the 15th wave of Operation True Promise 3, targeting the regime's military and industrial sites across occupied territories.