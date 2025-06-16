Iran Army unleashes drone swarm on Israeli targets in latest phase of True Promise III

TEHRAN – Iranian Army’s Ground Forces executed precision drone strikes against strategic targets inside Israeli-occupied territories on at least one occasion on Monday.

General Kioumars Heidari, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Iranian Army (Artesh), confirmed the operation in a statement on Monday, declaring: "In response to the Zionist regime’s savage aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, our drone units have deployed dozens of destructive UAV systems to strike targets deep within the occupied territories."



General Heidari emphasized that drone units focused on "high-priority military targets," though specifics remain classified. The operation marks a critical expansion of Iran’s retaliatory campaign, which entered its fourth consecutive day on Monday.



Operation True Promise III was launched on Friday following an unprovoked Israeli aerial assault that martyred senior IRGC commanders, nuclear scientists, and hundreds of civilians. The IRGC vowed to "open the gates of hell" in self defense, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei declaring: "The Iranian nation will not overlook the blood of its precious martyrs."



The drone campaign which has effectively utilized domestic Iranian drones such as the Arash UAV complements Iran’s proven ballistic missile operations, which have conducted at least eight waves of strikes since Friday. Reports confirm direct and destructive hits on high-value targets, including Haifa’s oil refineries, Military-industrial sites in Haifa Port, and the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.