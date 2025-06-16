Iranian neonatologist and her child martyred in Israeli attack on Tehran

TEHRAN – Dr. Marzieh Asgari, a faculty member at Tehran University of Medical Sciences and a neonatology specialist at Bahrami Children’s Hospital, was martyred along with her three-year-old child following a terrorist missile strike by the Israeli regime targeting her residence in Tehran.

According to a statement by Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Dr. Asgari was a highly respected, devoted physician who dedicated her life to serving newborns in critical care and training the next generation of medical professionals.

The university described her martyrdom as “a great loss to the medical community of Iran,” highlighting her selfless service, academic excellence, and compassionate character.

“The university’s board of directors extends its deepest condolences to the honorable family of this noble martyr, her colleagues, the academic community, and the people of Iran,” the statement added.

The attack was part of a broader Israeli aggression campaign that has targeted both military and civilian locations in recent days, resulting in numerous casualties among non-combatants, including women, children, and medical professionals.