Iranian music artists condemn Zionists’ attacks on homeland, emphasize unity, dignity

TEHRAN – Many Iranian musicians, singers, and composers have reacted to the Zionist regime’s attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities on social media, condemning the brutal attack and emphasizing the same themes: unity, dignity, and the inviolability of Iran’s soil, ISNA reported.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked, large-scale armed attack against Iran. This was an egregious act of aggression by every definition. Through coordinated air, missile, and drone strikes, it targeted residential neighborhoods, civilian infrastructure, public authorities, and nuclear facilities subject to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

Electronic musician Shahin Entezami posted a powerful message on social media. “My non-Iranian friends! Stop your silence now! Speak up, share the truth, and show the world what’s happening in Iran. The genocide machine is at it again, this time in my own hometown, and the media, along with the fascist monarchist diaspora, who have supported/encouraged Israel to attack Iran for years and invested heavily to control the social media narrative, are shamelessly covering for them, spreading lies like ‘only IRGC are targeted’ while they bomb energy infrastructures, homes, and innocent civilians. Enough complicity through silence, break it! Amplify this crime or stand guilty of watching it happen”.

This urgent appeal cuts to the heart of the issue: Western complicity—whether through distortion or omission—is enabling destruction. The narrative of “precision attacks” is not only misleading; it whitewashes the reality of explosions near residential zones, damaged energy infrastructures, and the psychological toll on millions of ordinary Iranians.

Homayoun Shajarian, one of Iran’s most prominent traditional vocalists, posted a moving letter alongside social media stories in response to the attacks: “The earth and sky of our homeland are wounded. Hearts are anxious. A mother’s heart trembles a thousand times before sunrise. Sirens steal sleep from children. The sound of explosions replaces the sound of song. We are the children of melody, wounded at heart, with hidden hope in our throats”.

“Perhaps a song can soothe a grieving mother or be a silent sigh in a weary father’s soul. This voice longs to be a whisper of peace amid the clamor,” the letter continued. “Let us remember: No soil blossoms from blood, and no weapon sows love. May a day come when songs are heard louder than bullets, and peace and calm belong to all people of the world”.

Other renowned Iranian musicians have also voiced their anger and grief on social media. Traditional Singer and composer Ali Zand Vakili wrote: “Homeland, the essence of your sorrow flows from my eyes. I offer myself for you. Your pain is mine. Homeland, homeland, homeland”.

Pop singer and record producer Mohsen Chavoshi, in a stark, concise post, declared: “You crushed, you will be crushed”.

These are not just symbolic gestures. They reflect a broader sentiment from within Iran’s cultural sphere: that defending the homeland’s territorial integrity transcends politics.

Musician, composer, and Songwriter Karen Homayounfar, composer and tar player Ali Ghamsari, pop singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Reza Sadeghi, pop singer Masoud Sadeghloo, pop singer, songwriter Fereydoun Asraei, pop singer Mohammad Alizadeh, pop singer and lyricist Ali Bahreyni, pop singer Babak Jahanbakhsh, and singer, musician, and composer Reza Yazdani are among other Iranian music artists who have reacted to the Zionists’ atrocities. They share maps of Iran, display its flag, and write messages of unity and resistance. Many of them express a deep historical awareness that Iran has long faced foreign aggression, and that resistance, whether on the battlefield or in the world of art, is essential to survival.

Photo: Illustration by Iranian cartoonist Hadi Heidari

SS/SAB

