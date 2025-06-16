Celebrated veteran artists condemn Israeli aggression against Iran

TEHRAN – Over 100 distinguished veteran artists from various disciplines have issued a collective statement condemning the Zionist enemy’s aggression against Iran’s homeland.

The signatories, renowned figures in cinema, television, theater, music, visual arts, poetry, literature, traditional crafts, and architecture, expressed their unwavering support for the nation’s resistance and unity in the face of recent hostile acts.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Veteran Artists Institute, more than a hundred seasoned artists have already endorsed the statement, with the number continuing to grow.

In their statement, the artists emphasized their deep-rooted connection to Iran and its sovereignty. They reflected on their age and experience, noting that their words are guided by wisdom and reason. As they put it, “As seasoned artists, we, due to our age and experience, prefer to speak with reasoning and wisdom, steering clear of passivity. Our maturity compels us to recognize that words alone are insufficient in the face of such unprecedented villainy.”

The artists referenced the wise words of Persian poet Ferdowsi, who advised that “when all tricks fail, the sword becomes justified,” highlighting the need for decisive action in defending Iran. “Now that our nation's best and most devoted sons and daughters—those who dedicated their lives to elevating Iran—have been taken from us, it is time to respond with decisive action,” they declared. They called on Iran’s brave forces to “strike back to protect the sovereignty of our homeland,” emphasizing that patience has worn thin and a forceful response is essential.

While the statement conveyed a sense of resolve and readiness to stand for justice, the veterans also acknowledged the delicacy of their position, stating, “Though as elders and artists, we hold delicacy in our words, we feel a profound sense of duty and readiness to stand for justice and honor.” They mourned the loss of prominent figures and celebrated their eternal union with martyrdom, sending their condolences and best wishes to their families.

The statement concluded with a call for unity and resilience, urging the nation to defend its integrity.

Among the signatories are esteemed figures such as Dariush Arjmand, Manouchehr Azari, Saeed Amir-Soleimani, Safa Aqajani, Mahmoud Pakniat, Homa Jedikar, Bahram Hasiri, Akbar Rahmati, Edna Zeinalian, Mahvash Sabrkon, Mehdi Tousi, Nasser Mamdouh, Ahmad Vakili and many others, with the list continuing to grow as more artists express their solidarity.

