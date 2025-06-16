FDA: Don’t worry about medicine, supplies are enough

TEHRAN—Medicine as a strategic commodity can be a safe issue during crisis time. According to Mehr news agency, in recent days that Iran has witnessed attacks of Zionist regime in some parts, the issue of supplying vital drugs is of high importance. The patients are worried that the medicine will not reach them.

In this regard, Special Measures Taskforce has been launched at Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Senior officials of this administration are monitoring the medicine market in joint sessions with managing directors of pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies.

Referring to the enemy's goals of hybrid warfare to create psychological insecurity and disrupt the supply chain, Mehdi Pirsalehi, Head of Food and Drug Administration, said: "Maintaining the flow of distribution of medicine and health products is part of passive defense and rendering services in line of people's health security."

Saying that no interruption is acceptable in providing services to the public, he mentioned that FDA will do its duty in safeguarding the society’s health in any circumstance with cooperation of all sections of the supply chain.

Salman Es’haqi, Spokesman of Majlis Health and Treatment Commission, said, “Fortunately, we can inform the people of our country that today, the stock of medicines, equipment, and medical supplies is in a very good condition. With the wisdom of the Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, at the end of last year, we witnessed the improvement of the stock of medicines and medical supplies by allocating one billion euros in foreign exchange, and this measure has had a great impact on increasing the stock of medicines.”

He also said that all medical equipment is available across the hospitals and support areas for normal and critical conditions.

After visiting medical centers and assessing the health sector, members of Majlis Health and Treatment Commission have concluded that the situation is being managed very well, and it can be said with confidence that the country's health sector is fully prepared, he added.

Meanwhile, Pirsalehi emphasized on necessity of preserving full readiness of staff management and Food and Drug Departments for urgent supply of medicine, medical equipment and other health-related items. He urged all respected managers to constantly monitor the medicine supply and report any possible drug deficiency to Food and Drug Administration.

Constant and sustainable supply of medicines and vital products, preventing any shortage in medical center, and responding immediately to patients' needs are main focuses of the order of the head of the Food and Drug Administration to the relevant managers.

Hadi Ahmadi, member of presiding board of Iranian Pharmacists Association, said medicine supplies are enough and there is no worry in this regard.

The only issue is the liquidity of pharmacies, which unfortunately are not in good condition.

Referring to the delay of insurance companies in paying pharmacies' claims, he added: "Basic insurance companies are at least four months behind in paying pharmacies' claims.”

As can be concluded from the remarks of health managers, we should not worry about medicine shortages. Because, over 97 percent the country’s medicine needs are secured domestically. Necessary measures have been taken for imported drugs. We are witnessing stockpiles of vital medicines.

What can be worrying is the rush of some people to pharmacies to stock up on medicines that may not even reach the consumption stage and only cause public anxiety and concern. Therefore, the provision of medicines should not exceed the actual needs.



