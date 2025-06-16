Israel's strike on IRIB HQ in Tehran martyrs Masoumeh Azimi 

TEHRAN – In a deliberate and heinous assault by the Zionist regime Monday, Masoumeh Azimi, a dedicated staff member of Iran’s Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), was martyred by the devastating blast wave from an attack on the broadcaster’s central headquarters.

This brutal strike underscores the regime’s ongoing efforts to silence voices that expose its crimes.

The attack on IRIB fits a frustrating pattern. The Israeli regime has repeatedly targeted media centers as a strategy to manipulate narratives and obscure its continued assaults on civilians and critical infrastructure.

By aiming its destructive force at the very institution committed to uncovering and relaying the truth, it hopes to cast a long shadow over a brave community that remains resolute.