Iran's High Council for Human Rights condemns Israeli attack on state TV headquarters

TEHRAN— The High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a forceful condemnation of the Israeli regime's "criminal" attack on the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The attack, which targeted the IRIB's headquarters in Tehran on Monday evening, resulted in the martyrdom of two staff members of the network.

In a statement released following the attack, the council described the Israeli regime's actions as "cowardly" and "aggressive," emphasizing that targeting media institutions, constitutes a clear violation of international law. The statement cited the Geneva Conventions and United Nations Security Council resolutions, which protect the safety and immunity of journalists and media institutions in times of armed conflict.

The assault on media institutions, including the national media of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a blatant violation of the fundamental principle of journalist and media protection in armed conflicts, the statement read. "Such attacks, like those on medical facilities, are a clear and absolute prohibition under international law."

The council further highlighted that this aggression against media outlets reflects the Israeli regime's deep fear of the "truth" and its efforts to suppress information, particularly regarding the Palestinian struggle for justice.

The judicial body also called on international organizations, including the United Nations, UNESCO, the UN Human Rights Council, and independent media unions, to condemn the Israeli assault in the strongest terms. The statement urged these bodies to take concrete, effective, and deterrent measures to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its unlawful actions.

"In a world where the media is supposed to safeguard truth, awareness, and human dignity, targeting them is a sign of desperation and fear by a regime that no longer adheres to any rules or principles," the statement concluded. "History will not forget these crimes."

AM