Three killed, four injured as Israel hits checkpoint in Kashan

TEHRAN – The Zionist regime targeted a security inspection station in Kashan, central Isfahan province, on Tuesday morning, killing three individuals and injuring four others.

The incident also damaged a car in the surrounding area, ISNA quoted Akbar Salehi, an official with Isfahan governor general’s office, as saying.

Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi has said the majority of martyrs and those injured by attacks of the Zionist regime are civilians.

Medical staff are present at the scene with all their might, ISNA quoted Zafarqandi as saying on Sunday.

“All medical staff, both commissioned and non-commissioned, are present at the scene voluntarily."

He explained that the majority of martyrs and the injured people are civilians and ordinary citizens. They were at their homes or asleep when the evil regime’s air strikes occurred, he added.

Unfortunately, many women and children are among the injured and martyrs of the Israeli strikes, he mentioned.

After Israel killed dozens of civilians, military officials, and nuclear scientists in recent strikes across Iran, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched multiple waves of ballistic missiles at the occupied territories.

Reports show that the United States, France, Britain, and NATO assisted Israel in attempting to thwart the Iranian missiles, but their efforts fell short of expectations.

The attacks coincided with a speech by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who vowed that Iran’s Armed Forces would render Israel “helpless.” “The Armed Forces of the

Islamic Republic will definitely deal a great blow to the evil enemy,” the Leader declared.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani has said at least 45 women and children have been martyred and another 75 injured in Israel’s acts of aggression on the country over the past days.

Mohajerani announced the figures in televised remarks on Monday, saying the civilian casualties show the Zionist regime's false claim of targeting military sites.

Also on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the hospital attack as a “war crime”.

“Attacking hospitals and residential areas, reportedly directed by their Defense Minister, is a grave violation of int'l law and war crime. History will judge; eternal shame awaits the regime's backers & apologists,” he wrote in an X post.