Bernie Sanders leads Democratic effort in Congress to ward off war with Iran

Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont introduced legislation on Monday to prevent the use of federal funds for any "illegal wars” in or against Iran without approval from Congress, MEE reported.

Sanders introduced the "No War Against Iran Act", which contains an exception for self-defense as enshrined in the War Powers Act and applicable U.S. law.

The move follows Israel launching unprovoked air strikes and drone attacks on Iran on Friday, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes. There has been concern that President Donald Trump will enter the conflict in support of Israel.

Hundreds of Iranians have been killed in the Israeli attacks, with at least 24 people killed in retaliatory strikes in Israel.

Sanders is joined on this legislation by Democratic Senators Peter Welch; Elizabeth Warren; Jeff Merkley; Chris Van Hollen; Ed Markey; Tammy Baldwin; and Tina Smith.

Sanders condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “reckless and illegal attacks” on Iran and said they “violate international law and risk igniting a regional war”.

“It is imperative that we make clear that the President has no authority to embark on another costly war without explicit authorization by Congress,” Sanders said in a statement on Monday.

“Another war in the Middle East could cost countless lives, waste trillions more dollars and lead to even more deaths, more conflict, and more displacement,” he added.

On Facebook, Sanders also accused Netanyahu of “deliberately sabotaging” U.S.-Iran nuclear talks.

Meanwhile, Senator Welch said that there had already been enough war in the Middle East.

“War has badly damaged this region. Millions of civilians face acute hunger and need lifesaving aid in Gaza right now. Netanyahu just upended U.S.-led negotiations to limit Iran’s nuclear program in favor of recklessly escalating tensions.”

Warren, Merkley, Van Hollen, and Markey also reiterated the need for Congress, rather than Trump, to decide whether or not to go to war.

Earlier on Monday, Senator Tim Kaine, also a Democrat, introduced a war powers resolution that would prohibit U.S. armed forces from taking direct action against Iran without explicit authorization from Congress or a declaration of war.

Kaine said he was “deeply concerned” that hostilities between Israel and Iran could quickly pull the United States into another “forever war”.

“It is not in our national security interest to get into a war with Iran unless that war is absolutely necessary to defend the US,” Kaine said in a statement.

“The American people have no interest in sending service members to fight another forever war in the Middle East. I am deeply concerned that the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran could quickly pull the US into another endless conflict,” said Kaine.