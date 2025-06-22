'Trump endangered American forces:' US lawmakers slam president’s strikes on Iran

TEHRAN — In a flagrant violation of international law and the U.S. Constitution, President Donald Trump unilaterally ordered military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in the early hours of Sunday, provoking immediate bipartisan condemnation in Congress and warnings of catastrophic regional escalation.

The attacks, executed without congressional authorization, have been denounced as an “illegal act of aggression” by Iranian officials and a “reckless gamble” by U.S. lawmakers who fear being dragged into another endless war in West Asia.

The U.S. strikes followed nine days of intensifying Israeli aggression against Iranian territory which killed over 400 Iranians and injured 3,000 more.

Trump’s abrupt departure from the G7 Summit signaled impending military action, though the White House falsely claimed a decision would take “two weeks”—a misdirection that enabled stealth B-2 bomber deployments.

Constitutional crisis and MAGA fractures

Top Democrats swiftly condemned Trump’s move as an unconstitutional abuse of power. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared the strikes part of a “pattern of bypassing Congress,” emphasizing that “the power to declare war resides solely with the legislative branch.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded immediate enforcement of the War Powers Act, stating: “No president should unilaterally march this nation into war with erratic threats and no strategy. President Trump must provide clear answers on the implications for American safety.”

Progressive Democrats were even more scathing. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the strikes a “grave violation of the Constitution” and “clearly grounds for impeachment,” warning they risked “launching a generational war."

Representative Ilhan Omar echoed this, stating: “Military strikes without congressional authorization will only provoke more violence and endanger U.S. forces.” Senator Elizabeth Warren labeled the bombing “unconstitutional” and demanded the Senate vote to “prevent another endless war.”

Senator Bernie Sanders amplified grassroots anger when he announced the attack during a speech at a Tulsa rally, where crowds chanted “No more wars!” after he condemned it as “alarming and grossly unconstitutional.”

Criticism extended beyond Democratic ranks. Libertarian-leaning Republicans Thomas Massie and Warren Davidson slammed the strikes as unconstitutional.

“This is not Constitutional,” Massie asserted. Marjorie Taylor Greene, typically a staunch Trump ally, broke ranks publicly: “Every time America is on the verge of greatness, we get involved in another foreign war. There would not be bombs falling on Iran if Netanyahu hadn’t dropped bombs first.”

She warned Trump that the strikes “fracture” his MAGA movement, citing base fatigue with foreign interventions.

Intelligence disputes and diplomatic deception

Other lawmakers challenged the administration’s justification for the strikes.

Senator Chris Murphy disclosed: “I was briefed last week that Iran posed no imminent threat and wasn’t close to building a deliverable nuclear weapon."

The senator pointed to the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that Iran has not and does not intend to build a nuclear weapon, as delivered by the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard during a briefing to Congress.

Former State Department spokesman Ned Price accused the White House of “diplomatic deception,” noting Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, had engaged Iran in talks just weeks earlier while military plans advanced.

Iran had conducted five rounds of indirect nuclear talks with the U.S. from early April to late May, beginning in Muscat and continuing in Rome, with mediation by Oman. A sixth round was scheduled to take place in Muscat, but was cancelled following the Israeli regime's aggression which started last week in coordination with Washington.

Senator Mark Warner, Vice Chair of the Intelligence Committee, emphasized he received no pre-strike briefing and demanded Trump “articulate clear strategic objectives” to protect American lives.