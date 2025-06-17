​Tehran residents rally at Palestine square against Zionist regime

TEHRAN — A spontaneous gathering took place on early hours of Wednesday at Tehran’s Palestine Square, where citizens assembled to condemn the actions of the Zionist regime.

The demonstration reflected widespread public outrage against the recent regional developments.

The Israeli regime attacked a number of residential neighborhoods of Tehran as well as military and nuclear sites in other parts of Iran in the early hours of June 13.

Several top military commanders, Iranian nuclear scientists, and dozens of civilians have been martyred in the Israeli strikes.

In response, Iran has launched several waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist entity.

The Israeli regime carried out a fresh act of aggression on Monday by targeting one of the buildings of Iran’s state broadcaster in the capital Tehran.

The attack, involving at least four bombs, struck the central building housing IRIB’s news department, while a live news broadcast was underway.