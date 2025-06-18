'Any US military intervention will be met with irreparable harm': Leader

TEHRAN – In a Wednesday message, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned Washington against involvement in the ongoing Iran-Israel war, threatening severe consequences.

"Prudent individuals familiar with Iran, its nation, and its history never speak to this nation with threats, because the Iranian nation cannot be subdued," he declared. "Americans must know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be met with irreparable harm."

The Leader’s statement followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to target Ayatollah Khamenei and potential U.S. military entry into the war to assist Israel. The Tehran Times understands that every Israeli action since Friday has received full U.S. support, coordination, and cooperation—though American jets have yet to directly engage.

U.S. analysts confirm Iranian missiles could devastate American bases in the region, where tens of thousands of troops are stationed. These missiles have already demonstrated precision and destructive strikes across occupied Palestinian territories in recent days.

Analysts tell the Tehran Times that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failed objectives in attacking Iran now require Trump to "bail him out" of the crisis.