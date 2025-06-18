Parliament warns of historic retaliation following Israeli strikes on Iran

TEHRAN - The Iranian Parliament condemned recent Israeli attacks on Iranian soil and civilians, warning that a “severe and calculated response” awaits the regime in Tel Aviv—one that would serve as a “lesson in history.”

The statement, issued on Wednesday, days after a deadly Israeli assault on Iranian territory, notes Israel's war crimes and calls the aggression a continuation of the regime’s “bloodstained legacy.”

Iranian lawmakers called the strikes a flagrant violation of international law and vowed that the attack would not go unanswered.

The Parliament’s statement describes the Israeli operation as an “unprovoked invasion” that spilled the blood of Iranian civilians, women, children, scientists, and military commanders. It likened the act to “the hand of Satan reaching from the sleeve of a tyrant,” painting Israel as a modern embodiment of evil.

Despite years of hostility and provocations, the statement asserts, Iran has consistently refrained from initiating conflict and continued pursuing diplomacy even under pressure. But lawmakers declared that Iran’s patience must not be mistaken for weakness, and that the unity of its people—across all ethnic, religious, and political lines—is rooted in unwavering commitment to defend their homeland.

The lawmakers also called on international parliaments to abandon silence, arguing that neutrality in the face of Israel’s actions equates to complicity. They thanked Pakistan’s government and parliament for their “principled and just” stance, while urging other nations to stand with Iran against this “historic injustice.”

The Israeli regime carried out wan​ton aggression against Iranian soil early on Friday, targeting top-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

It also deliberately attacked the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran’s Isfahan city, which drew widespread condemnation as an act that violates all international laws.

In response, Iran launched a retaliatory operation dubbed ‘True Promise III’ in self-defense. So far, eleven phases of the operation have been carried out with tremendous success.