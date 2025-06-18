Creative effort launched to promote Ashura culture through handmade crafts

TEHRAN- Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon has announced the launch of a craft campaign titled "Gift of the Good Ones," aimed at promoting and deepening the culture of Ashura among its audience.

This initiative focuses on creating handmade crafts that reflect the spirit of Ashura, specifically designed for young pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala. These crafts will be produced by members of the Institute's centers using innovative and artistic methods.

Members of both fixed and mobile cultural and artistic centers have until July 16 to create these crafts in conjunction with summer workshops and process-oriented activities. The campaign emphasizes leveraging community resources, involving families, and encouraging greater participation from teenagers and youth in the initiative.

The handmade crafts created by members and instructors will be distributed to young pilgrims by ambassadors from various provinces.

The campaign also highlights the importance of cultural symbols shared between Iran and Iraq, incorporating Ashura symbols into the crafts, ensuring they are practical for both male and female pilgrims, lightweight for easy transport, and made from portable materials such as felt, beads, and decorative elements. Additionally, attention will be given to aesthetically pleasing packaging.

The teachings of Ashura are rich with love and understanding, providing a fertile ground to sow seeds of affection in the hearts of children and youth. A significant part of the culture of Ashura and the movement of Karbala is vibrantly alive through the beautiful medium of art, which has always been intertwined with the mission of Imam Hussein (AS).

The secretariat of the "Gift of the Good Ones" craft campaign is located in Khorasan Razavi province.

Ashura is one of the most dramatic and meaningful events in Islamic history. It commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam and the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was killed along with 72 of his loyal companions in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. This tragic event represents the ultimate stand against tyranny and injustice, as Imam Hussein (AS) and his small group of followers rose up against the oppressive Umayyad dynasty led by Yazid.

Imam Hussein (AS) refused to pledge allegiance to Yazid, whose rule he saw as corrupt and un-Islamic. Instead, he chose to stand for truth, justice, and righteousness, even though it meant sacrificing his life. His bravery and sacrifice became a symbol of resistance against oppression for generations to come.

Ashura holds deep cultural and religious significance, especially among Shia Muslims. Every year, on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, millions of people around the world commemorate this event with mourning ceremonies, processions, and reenactments of the battle. People wear black, recite elegies, and reflect on the values Imam Hussein (AS) stood for. In many cultures, food and water are distributed freely in remembrance of the thirst and suffering endured by Imam Hussein and his companions.

The culture of Ashura is not limited to mourning—it also promotes values such as justice, sacrifice, loyalty, and standing up against injustice. It serves as a reminder of the power of faith and the importance of moral courage. To this day, Ashura continues to inspire individuals and communities to pursue truth and defend the oppressed, no matter the cost.

