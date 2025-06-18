Tucker Carlson attacks Ted Cruz in heated interview over senator’s apparent lack of Iran knowledge

Tucker Carlson put Sen. Ted Cruz on the hot seat during a fiery grilling over the senator’s knowledge of some key facts about Iran.

The exchange erupted during an interview with Cruz on "The Tucker Carlson Show" Tuesday evening.

Tensions have been boiling over between Iran and the U.S. ever since Israel launched an attack on Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure Friday, with President Donald Trump on Tuesday making it clear that the U.S. is now involved when he posted to social media: “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.”

“How many people live in Iran, by the way?” the former Fox News host asks.

“I don’t know the population at all,” Cruz answers.

“You don’t know the population you seek to topple?” Carlson presses.

Cruz then fires back, asking Carlson whether the host knew Iran’s statistics, adding that he doesn’t spend his time “memorizing population tables.”

After the clip surfaced, Cruz “called out” Carlson as releasing “a snippet playing a ‘gotcha’ on the population of Iran.” The Texas senator added, “I declined to play that silly game,” and accused Carlson of attacking President Trump.

Meanwhile, multiple told CBS News Trump was weighing up joining Israel's attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, including Tehran’s underground Fordo nuclear site.

Despite the pushback, Carlson continued to litigate his case.

“Why is it relevant if it's 90 million, or 80 million, or 100 million – why is that relevant?” Cruz asks Carlson. Meanwhile, videos of people attempting to flee Iran in the hundreds started to surface on social media following Trump’s evacuation warning.

“Ok, what’s the ethnic mix of Iran?” Carlson asks.

“They are Persians, and predominantly Shia,” he says before Carlson interjects, “You don’t know anything about Iran!”

Iran has not conducted a census on language or ethnicity for over three decades – the last time was in 1976 – making it impossible to gauge the country’s linguistic and ethnic composition, according to the human rights organization, Minority Rights Group.

However, the official language is Persian, and Persian dialects extend to include other language diasporas, such as Azeri, Turkic dialects like Kurdish, Gilaki, and Mazandarani, Luri, Baluchi, Arabic, and other non-Turkic languages, says MRG.

Later in the interview, Cruz then made a statement that appeared to take U.S. accountability for the military strikes in Iran.

“We’re carrying out military strikes today,” he says.

“You said Israel were [...]” Carlson corrects. “Right, right, with our help,” Cruz adjusts.

Meanwhile, Cruz, who wrote “Yep, I stand with Trump. Iran can’t have a nuclear bomb,” on X Tuesday night, leaped to defend himself following the heated interview.