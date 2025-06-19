Araghchi to meet with European troika in Geneva on Friday

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has confirmed the reports of an upcoming meeting with the top diplomats of Germany, France, and Britain.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in Geneva on Friday. It was requested by the European troika, Araghchi stated on X.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei added that the meeting will be about Iran's nuclear program and the latest developments of the region following Israel's aggression on Iran.