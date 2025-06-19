Iran nuclear chief: We will pursue legal action against Grossi for 'inaction' after Israeli strikes 

TEHRAN – In a strongly worded statement, Iran’s top nuclear official held IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi responsible for 'inaction' regarding the Israeli regime's recent attacks on the country.

Mohammad Eslami, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), wrote to Grossi on Thursday condemning "the criminal Zionist regime's repeated barbaric attacks" on Iranian nuclear sites.

Eslami stated these attacks occurred "despite repeated warnings to you regarding inaction, especially by the Board of Governors, which unfortunately operates under the guidance, influence, and support of three European countries, the U.S., and the Zionist regime."

The letter, referencing prior communications culminating in one dated June 13, 2025 (Ref: 30/30), detailed the scope of Tel Aviv's aggression, particularly its Thursday's strike on the Islamic Republic’s Arak heavy water reactor.

This formal threat of legal action against Grossi personally comes amidst intense Iranian criticism of the IAEA Director General.

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei released a statement on X asserting Grossi has "betrayed" the non-proliferation regime and making the IAEA "a partner to an unjust war of aggression" by the Israeli regime.

Ali Larijani, Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, declared, "We will hold the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi accountable after the war ends."

Iranians dismiss Grossi's recent CNN statement – where he said, "We did not find in Iran elements to indicate that there is an active, systematic plan to build a nuclear weapon" – as too little, too late.

They contend his overall politicized stance, and the IAEA Board's perceived bias under Western/Israeli influence directly enabled the regime's attacks, making Grossi complicit in the resulting casualties.

Elsewhere in his letter, Eslami wrote that Israel, continuing assaults on sites like Natanz and Fordow, "targeted various sections of the Isfahan Fuel Fabrication Plant (UCF and several other centers under Agency supervision), the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility (Khondab), and the adjacent Heavy Water Complex in barbaric and illegal attacks."

Eslami emphasized that "these military attacks violate the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, the IAEA Statute, the framework of the UN Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR), the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement between Iran and the Agency (INFCIRC/214), resolutions of the Board of Governors and the IAEA General Conference, IAEA Safety Standards, and other relevant international documents."

The letter concluded with a direct warning to Grossi: "It is evident that the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken the necessary measures to defend its sovereign rights and will pursue appropriate legal action, especially regarding the inaction taken by Your Excellency personally."

Eslami demanded that Grossi "must immediately end this inaction, condemn these actions contrary to international regulations by the Zionist regime, and fulfil your statutory duties."