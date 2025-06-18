Grossi admits no evidence Iran seeking nuclear arms: CNN senior journalist

TEHRAN – Senior CNN journalist Christian Amanpour has forced IAEA director general Rafael Grossi to openly admit that the international body under his leadership has no evidence to prove that Iran is making systematic efforts to build nuclear weapons.

“What we informed and what we reported was that we did not have -- as in coincidence with some of the sources you mentioned there, that we did not have any proof a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon,” Grossi admitted, Amanpour wrote on her X account.

Following Grossi’s biased and unsubstantiated report about Iran’s nuclear program last week, the IAEA Board of Governors ratified a censure resolution against Iran that claimed Iran is not complying with its nuclear obligations.

Hours after the adoption of the resolution on Thursday, Israel moved to attack Iran’s Natanz and Fordo nuclear sites, assassinate a number of Iranian military commanders, scientists and civilians in early hours of Friday.

The obligations that Grossi was referring to in his quarterly report was related to the 2015 nuclear deal that was ditched by the U.S. in 2018 and not those related to the Safeguards Agreement.