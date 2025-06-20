Global protests against Israeli aggression on Iran still raging

TEHRAN – People around the world took to the streets over the past days to denounce the Israeli attacks on Iran.

Hundreds of Moroccans demonstrated Wednesday evening in the northern city of Tangier to condemn the Israeli aggression against both Gaza and Iran.

Participants in the protest, called for by the Moroccan Initiative for Support and Advocacy (a non-governmental organization), demanded that Palestine not be abandoned and that Iran be supported in its confrontation with the Israeli entity.

They also called on the Islamic world to take action to help the Palestinians and Iranians, chanting slogans against normalization with the Israeli entity and others in support of the Palestinian resistance and Iran.

On an almost daily basis, Moroccan cities have witnessed popular protests in support of Gaza since the Israeli entity began its devastating aggression against the Palestinian Strip.

The popular movement coincides with the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, 2023, which has left more than 185,000 Palestinians dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 11,000 missing. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and famine has claimed the lives of many, including children, as well as widespread destruction.

Condemnation in India

Several people were detained outside the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area. According to the organisers, the demonstration was held to condemn Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran and demand justice for Palestine.

The protesters raised slogans denouncing Israeli aggression and called for urgent international intervention to end the violence. Demonstrators could be seen holding up placards with “Stop Genocide” written outside the consulate in Gachibowli region.

U.S. Jewish groups refuse to back Israel

A number of progressive Jewish organisations have refused to endorse a joint statement by the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organisations (CoP) that expressed support for Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran.

According to Haaretz, several high-profile organisations, including the National Council of Jewish Women, HIAS (formerly Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), and the New Jewish Narrative coalition, withheld their endorsement.

The New Jewish Narrative is a recently formed alliance between Americans for Peace Now and Ameinu, a group historically linked to Israel’s Labour Party.

The CoP, which brands itself as a “consensus-based” umbrella group representing the American Jewish community across the political spectrum, had drafted the statement as a show of unified support for Israel’s escalation against Iran, framed as “defensive actions against nuclear and military infrastructure.”

Italy-Arab Friendship Association condemns Israel

The Italy-Arab Friendship Association condemns Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying it will continue its support for the Palestinian people as well.

The Italy-Arab Friendship Association has launched a movement to confront the current situation, which includes Israel’s barbaric aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the ongoing devastating war against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, repeated attacks on Lebanon, and the continued occupation of Lebanese territories.

In this regard, the Executive Office of the Italy-Arab Friendship Association emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran pays the price for supporting the oppressed, particularly the Palestinians. The Association’s statement also stressed the necessity of respecting the legitimate human rights of the Palestinian people, their right to self-determination, and the establishment of their independent state.

Members of the Association’s Executive Office, its overseas representatives, and branch officials unanimously condemned Israel’s barbaric aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling it as "blatant and dangerous."

Israel is a 'paper tiger': Venezuela

Iran’s powerful response to Israeli aggression has exposed "Israel" as "nothing more than a paper tiger," affirmed Venezuelan Interior Minister and Secretary-General of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello.

Speaking during a pro-Iran demonstration in Caracas, Cabello emphasized Venezuela's commitment to peace and its unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

He noted that “while many countries remain silent, the majority worldwide applaud Iran’s sovereign response to the rabid dog that is Israel.”

Cabello reiterated Venezuela's solidarity with Iran as it defends peace against "Zionist attacks," asserting that Tehran has the legitimate right to defend itself against any form of aggression.

'No safe place for Zionism'

The Venezuelan minister criticized the United Nations, describing it as “an organization that serves the American empire,” and questioned its silence over atrocities in Palestine.

He stressed that Iran has "raised its courageous voice in defense of honorable peoples" and warned that those celebrating the attack on Iran believed Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba would be next.

Cabello pointed out that “there is no safe place for Zionism in Israel today,” asserting that Iran has demonstrated how vulnerable the Israeli regime truly is.

He also accused the United States of fueling the aggression, stating that Washington, alongside "Israel" and its allies, is now entangled in a conflict that would inspire free nations to rise.

According to Cabello, this global uprising aims not only to affirm victory but also to expose "Israel" as “a small paper tiger.”

He concluded his remarks with, “Long live Palestine and Iran.”

Iran 'a victim of imperialst aggression'

In the same context, the speaker of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodriguez, extended “infinite solidarity” to the Palestinian people in their resistance.

He also expressed Venezuela’s unwavering support for the Islamic Republic of Iran, which he described as "a victim of imperialist aggression by the genocidal Israeli entity."

Rodriguez denounced international human rights bodies and courts, accusing them of silence while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues the genocide in Gaza.

“I dream of the day when President Nicolss Maduro, together with Venezuela’s revolutionaries, will announce our withdrawal from the International Criminal Court and these lying organizations that fail to defend human rights,” he said.

"You will see us in the streets saying, now and forever, Long live Free Palestine," he declared.

Palestinian, Iranian ambassadors thank Venezuela

Meanwhile, Palestinian Ambassador to Venezuela, Fadi al-Zaben, expressed deep appreciation to President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan people for their unconditional support amid ongoing Israeli aggression.

Al-Zaben condemned "Israel" for killing thousands of civilians with the backing of the US government, criticizing international institutions for remaining silent.

Additionally, Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela, Ali Chegini, reaffirmed that Iran would continue its struggle for justice, freedom, and the defense of its sovereignty.

PHOTO: Protesters rally at Bryant Park and march to Israel’s UN mission and Times Square to denounce Israel’s military campaign against Iran in New York, United States, on June 18, 2025. [Selçuk Acar – Anadolu Agency]