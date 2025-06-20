Another Tehran hospital hit in Israeli attack, Health Ministry spokesman says 

TEHRAN— Another hospital in Tehran was struck by a rocket at approximately 12:45 a.m. local time on June 19, according to Hossein Kermanpour, a spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Health.

This marks the third hospital in Iran to be targeted amid the recent escalation, Kermanpour stated in a post on social media. He added that six ambulances and a comprehensive health services facility have also been attacked during the ongoing conflict.

In the past seven days alone, those hospitals have been hit in obvious violations of international conventions, Kermanpour said, condemning what he described as repeated “hostile and inhumane attacks” by the Israeli regime.

He concluded his statement by calling out the international community for its silence, accusing global institutions of failing to uphold their obligations under humanitarian law in the face of what he labeled “the aggressions of the occupying Zionist regime.”

Last Monday, the Zionist regime carried out a missile attack on Farabi hospital in the border city of Kermanshah, west of the country. Parts of the hospital suffered serious damage. Much of the hospital's equipment was damaged, and windows were broken, which caused injuries to patients hospitalized in different wards.

In the same act on June 14, an Israeli-launched drone struck the perimeter of Hakim Children’s Hospital in southern Tehran. Iranian health authorities and humanitarian organizations have denounced the strike as a flagrant violation of international law and medical neutrality, emphasizing that targeting healthcare facilities constitutes a war crime.

The Health Ministry has emphasized that the human cost of these strikes clearly contradicts claims of “precision targeting” and underlines the indiscriminate nature of the Israeli aggression.

