‘Martyred scientists employed science for peaceful purposes’

TEHRAN –Following the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists during the Israeli attacks, the deputy science minister elaborated on major activities of the scientists, highlighting that they worked toward scientific and sustainable development, as well as peaceful technologies.

The assassinated scientists took great strides in promoting the country’s progress, scientific independence, enhancing sustainable development, and human security, IRNA quoted Peyman Salehi as saying.

Underscoring that the assassination of scientists is the same as the destruction of future, the official stressed that nuclear scientists were wrongfully targeted.

Israel’s airstrikes on Iran started early Friday morning without warning, targeting civilians, scientists, military commanders, and rescuers.

According to the report, from 1996 to 2025, the martyred scientists of Shahid Beheshti University have published 555 articles in internationally recognized, reputable, and high-impact scientific journals.

Amir-Hossein Feqhi, Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, Ahmad-Reza Zolfaqari, Abdolhamid Minouchehr, and Fereydoun Abbasi, have published 160, 119, 127, 123, and 113 articles, respectively.

Their articles are mainly centered around radiation safety, industrial imaging, nanotechnology, peaceful energy, environment, and modern functional materials. Their researches primarily focused on improving human lives, as well as addressing general issues of the country and the world, Salehi said.

The frequent words in their writings, such as reactor safety, tomography, gamma-ray imaging, nanomaterials, radiation shielding, diagnostic systems, environmental applications, indicate the use of science for peaceful purposes, he further noted.

The official went on to say that over 40 percent of the mentioned articles were produced through international partnerships, which further highlights their clarity and high trust in their works. They employed science to boost scientific interactions, foster progress and global health.

Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful

Iran has consistently insisted that its nuclear program is peaceful and compliant with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regulations. Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, have repeatedly declared that producing or acquiring nuclear weapons has no place in the country’s defense doctrine.

In a religious decree, Ayatollah Khamenei has labeled weapons of mass destruction as haram (forbidden under Islamic law).

Despite this, Israel has long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear arms and has launched numerous sabotage and military operations targeting Iranian scientists and facilities. In the most recent escalation, Israeli forces directly attacked Iranian soil, citing the need to prevent Iran’s peaceful nuclear progress.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has reiterated its unwavering commitment to advancing peaceful nuclear technology for the benefit of the Iranian people, despite recent hostile actions by enemies.

In a post on its official account on the social platform X, the AEOI declared: “Iran stands firm... Relying on the determination of our nuclear scientists, we will continue the path of developing peaceful nuclear technology with strength and resolve. The cowardly attacks by enemies are no match for the will of this nation.”

The statement comes amid heightened tensions and recent acts of Israeli aggression targeting Iranian scientific and defense infrastructure. The AEOI emphasized that such attacks will not hinder the country’s progress or weaken its scientific momentum.

The organization also praised the resilience of the Iranian people and the dedication of the nation’s scientists, stressing that Iran will not retreat from its strategic goals.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mohammad Eslami, head of the AEOI, said staff morale at nuclear sites is high and personnel remain firmly in place despite recent tensions.

“The Iranian people have never yielded to pressure or coercion. Our colleagues at the nuclear facilities are performing their duties with determination and strength,” Eslami stated. “Our nation is built on pride and power. The enemy should understand that this path will lead them nowhere—just as it always has.”

