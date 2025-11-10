We sacrificed for nuclear industry and will not back down: Araghchi

TEHRAN – Following a visit to multiple departments of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to its nuclear program.

“I have collaborated closely with the Atomic Energy Organization for years and visited its centers many times, yet each visit fills me with pride at the progress achieved. Our nuclear industry is vast and advancing across multiple fields,” he said.

He emphasized that nuclear science is highly complex and represents a major achievement for Iranian scientists. “No one can ignore these accomplishments, because our scientists have worked tirelessly, fought, and even shed blood to achieve them,” Araghchi added.

Addressing Western criticisms, he said nuclear weapons are a pretext, and the real concern is Iran’s advancement in a field spanning medicine, industry, environment, and agriculture.