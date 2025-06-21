Shamkhani’s message to Leader: I am alive and ready for sacrifice

TEHRAN—Vice-Admiral Ali Shamkhani sent a message to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and emphasized that the day of victory is near. Name of Iran will always shine, and the smile of martyrs reflects our tomorrow.

Shamkhani, who had been injured due to a terrorist attack by the Zionist regime last week and had been transferred to hospital, is currently in stable condition thanks to the restless efforts of the medical staff, Mehr news agency reported.

The complete message of Admiral Shamkhani to Supreme Leader and great nation of Iran is as follows:

Dear powerful and brave Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei and Great Nation of Iran

God’s greeting to you who are the pillars of dignity of this land. Greeting to Glorious Iran that sent its brave and lionhearted people to the field for generations and became famous across the history because of bravery and resistance of its men and women.

Today, while my body is injured and the pen is weak in my hand, I oath to the blood of martyrs of this sacred land that I consider silence as betrayal to the martyrs. Therefore, with help of God, I shout my first sentence:

We are from God and we return to God.

With a heart full of pain, I commemorate the memory of the faithful and patient combatants with whom we whispered in darkness of fortifications: “Victory or Martyrdom” during the years of Sacred Defense (1980-88). Today, they are martyrs and I haven’t reached them. Again, the third honor medal was not for our family and my two martyred brothers wept for my regret.

Currently, I am survivor with an injured body and a hearth full of pain and eagerness.

But if the destiny tells that I should be alive, I will be. So that I will become the reason of hostility of the enemy.

I will remain and cry the epic story. I am alive! And thanks God, this injured body will be a shield for this nation. My heart beats for the region, country, and people.

I am ready to sacrifice myself for this nation and its unique people not only once but hundreds of times. I am ready to fill the bulwark of defending the country and honor with enthusiasm and will of a man from Khuzestan province with this injured body.

I am ready to cry: “Ya Zahra” in storm of missile attacks of the Zionist regime and raise Iran name like a flag in history. Esteemed and dear people of Iran! I wrote this text to tell you that you are not alone.

We are nation of hope and enthusiasm. We are bereaved of recent incidents but we don’t bow. We give blood, but we don’t lose identity. The martyred commanders and honor scientists are not absent.

They are in veins of this nations like blood. Currently, their sacred flag is in our hands.

Dear leader can be assured that his children are still in field not only with weapon but also with belief and hope. The enemy should know that fighting with Iran is like fight with fire. God’s promise is right: That day is near …, the day of victory in which the name of Iran will shine in history and the smile of martyrs will reflect our future.

ittle soldier of great nation of Iran, Ali Shamkhani

