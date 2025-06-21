Production of essential products ongoing without interruption

TEHRAN- The deputy agriculture minister announced that the production of the country's basic products is being carried out without interruption based on previous plans, and added: "The necessary planning has been carried out to ensure the sustainability of the production of items needed by the people."

About the latest measures taken for the people's food security, Majid Anjafi said: “So far, about 3.6 million tons of wheat in excess of farmers' needs have been purchased, and harvesting and purchasing operations are continuing in the country's provinces.”

Stating that the government is determined to immediately pay the remaining debts of farmers, he noted: "The administrative and financial steps to pay the remaining price of the purchased wheat are also underway."

He added: "With the existing will, it is expected that we will witness one of the best performances in purchasing and paying the price of wheat in excess of the needs of wheat farmers in recent years."

The official further stated that there is sustainability in the production of other basic agricultural products of the country, including rice, sugar, barley, oilseeds, legumes, and vegetables and summer crops, with the planning carried out.

“By allocating the necessary foreign currency credits and providing the desired inputs, increasing agricultural knowledge and technology, and especially improving and increasing efficiency in the use of inputs, we will have a different and fruitful agricultural year ahead”, he further highlighted.

He added: "A well-planned program has been made for the start of the new crop year, and the supply, procurement, and distribution of necessary inputs, including various types of chemical fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides to control plant pests, diseases, and weeds, is underway a maximum of two months before the start of planting operations."

Meanwhile, the deputy agriculture minister for planning and economic affairs has said that there are no problems in the supply and distribution of basic items needed by the people.

Akbar Fathi, who is also the Secretary of the Food Security Coordination Headquarters of the Ministry, stated about the measures taken by the Ministry of Agriculture to provide basic goods to the people in the current situation: "We have no problems in providing, procuring, and distributing basic items needed by the people."

Addressing the people, the official said: “People should do their normal and daily shopping, and if this is observed, we will not have any problems. Even the necessary forecast has been made for provinces that receive tourists and pilgrims and provinces that have more tourists, and special quotas have been set for these provinces so that there is no disruption in the supply, procurement, and distribution of essential goods.”

Iran's minister of industry, mining and trade has also said that there is no disruption in the supply of essential goods across the country, despite recent unrest following the attacks.

“There is no problem with the provision of people’s basic needs, and everything is proceeding as usual,” Seyed Mohammad Atabak told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

He added that essential supplies are being delivered to provinces where demand has increased or conditions have changed.

“At this point, there is no concern about shortages,” Atabak said, noting that according to the agriculture minister, the country’s strategic reserves remain untouched.

