Trump claims attacking Iran's nuclear facilities

TEHRAN– The US President claims that Washington targeted three Iranian nuclear sites.

Trump claimed that no other country's military could have done this except the United States.

All planes are now outside Iranian airspace, he added.

We bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, he claimed, adding that a full shipment of bombs has been dropped on the key center of Fordow.

He claimed that Iran must now agree to end the war.