Iran condemns U.S. strike on nuclear facilities as 'criminal act of aggression'

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement condemning the brutal military aggression by the United States against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, denouncing the act as an unprecedented violation of international law and a direct assault on Iranian sovereignty.

The statement, released Sunday morning, follows a U.S. military strike that targeted nuclear sites under full monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The attack occurred in the early hours of the tenth day of Israel’s military aggression against Iran, which has already taken the lives of at least 400 Iranians.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms the United States’ brutal military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities—a grave and unprecedented violation of the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” the statement began.

The Iranian government squarely placed responsibility on Washington for their “heinous crime” and warned of “dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications.”

Iran noted that the joint Israeli-American operations reveal “the depth of depravity that governs American foreign policy” and accused the U.S. ruling establishment of harboring deep-seated hostility toward “the peace-seeking and independence-loving people of Iran.”

Tehran emphasized that the strike constituted a serious breach of the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2(4), which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. It also stated that the U.S. had violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and governs Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

Iran called upon international institutions, including the United Nations, the Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, and the IAEA, to take urgent and decisive action in response to the attack. Tehran demanded that the UN Security Council immediately convene an emergency session to condemn the U.S. actions and hold it accountable for violating the UN Charter and other core tenets of international law.

“Silence in the face of such blatant aggression would plunge the world into an unprecedented level of danger and chaos,” the statement cautioned.

Iran insisted that the Organization and its responsible member states bear the duty to respond to Washington’s “unlawful unilateral acts” and prevent further erosion of international norms.

The statement also harshly criticized the IAEA Director General, revealing his “evident bias in favor of warmongering parties,” and stated that his actions had “paved the way” for the strike by failing to uphold the Agency’s mandate of impartiality and non-politicization.

Tehran stressed that the attack occurred in the midst of an ongoing diplomatic process and accused the U.S. of “betraying diplomacy” in favor of war.

“The United States, in completion of the Israeli regime’s unlawful and criminal acts, has launched a dangerous war against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement declared.

It further warned that the U.S. strike revealed the true nature of the current international order—one where even permanent Security Council members are willing to “abandon all principles and embrace criminality” to serve the aims of “a genocidal, occupying regime.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reiterated the country’s determination to defend its territory, people, and sovereignty “by all force and means necessary,” and indicated that any further violations by the United States would be met with firm and direct responses.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolved to defend Iran’s territory, sovereignty, security, and people by all force and means against the United States’ criminal aggression.”