TEHRAN - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the United States, has strongly condemned the recent U.S. military strike on Iran, labeling it an “illegal and unjustified act of war” that prioritizes the interests of Israel’s government over those of the American people.

In a statement issued by CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad, the organization criticized the Biden administration for following what it described as a “dangerous path” that echoes past U.S. wars in the Middle East. The group alleged that the attack, influenced by pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, ignores U.S. intelligence assessments that Iran is not currently pursuing nuclear weapons.

CAIR warned that this escalation could drag the United States into a broader and avoidable conflict in the region. Drawing comparisons to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the organization said the current military action is similarly based on misleading information and driven by external lobbying rather than national interest.

The civil rights group also accused the Israeli government of attempting to expand its influence in the region through aggressive military strategies, and urged the U.S. government to disengage from what it called a campaign of “death, starvation, ethnic cleansing, and destruction.”

CAIR then repeated its call for an end to American military support for Israel, particularly in light of recent unilateral strikes carried out by Israel against Iranian targets. The organization has previously urged the U.S. to halt weapons transfers to the Netanyahu government and warned that Israel’s push for a “zero enrichment” demand in nuclear negotiations was a calculated move to derail diplomacy and provoke war.

Early on Sunday, the U.S. struck three nuclear sites in Iran, inserting itself into Israel's effort to decapitating the nuclear program of the Islamic Republic in a risky scheme that could spark a wider regional conflict.

AM