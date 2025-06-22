'UN Charter Is under attack', Iran FM urges global response after US strike on nuclear sites

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the international community to take an unequivocal stance against the blatant act of military aggression by the United States, warning that the very foundations of international law are now at risk.

His remarks came during a televised press conference on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Istanbul on Sunday, a day after the U.S. launched airstrikes targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites.

“The Charter of the United Nations itself is under attack,” Araghchi said, stressing that the assault on Iran’s sovereign territory cannot be viewed in isolation. “This is not just about Iran—it is about the rules that hold the international order together. If the world remains silent, those rules will collapse.”

The U.S. operation, announced directly by President Donald Trump on his social media accounts, was carried out in the early hours of Sunday and immediately condemned by Iranian officials. The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed a “decisive and proportionate response,” while the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) described the strike as a serious violation of international norms and said it would pursue legal action through international bodies.

Araghchi, Iran’s top diplomat, decried Washington’s continued policy of escalation, accusing the White House of abandoning diplomacy in favor of force. “For over two decades, Iran has engaged in transparent, peaceful nuclear negotiations with world powers—including the P5+1—which led to a historic agreement,” he said. “Despite that achievement, the United States unilaterally withdrew, re-imposed sanctions, and adopted the language of threats. Now, it has moved to outright military aggression.” He warned that the precedent being set threatens not just regional stability, but global security. “If international law is ignored and the sovereignty of a nation is violated without consequence, what remains of the system that ensures peace?” he asked. “This moment demands a collective response.”

The Foreign Minister also directly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his inflammatory rhetoric, particularly recent statements that Iran must “choose peace or face harsher consequences.” Araghchi said such threats amounted to open blackmail and exposed the U.S.'s disregard for diplomacy. “This response cannot come from Iran alone. The global community must reject such intimidation and defend the principles enshrined in the UN Charter,” he said.

Speaking more broadly, Araghchi framed the attack as part of a larger pattern of aggression driven by U.S.-Israeli coordination. “This strike proves that Washington no longer respects international boundaries. It is acting under the influence of Netanyahu and the Zionist regime, who failed to confront Iran directly and now resort to American firepower,” he said. He also rejected the notion that military strikes could hinder Iran’s nuclear progress. “Our peaceful nuclear expertise cannot be destroyed with bombs,” he asserted.

“Our scientists and our people remain committed. Iran will not be deterred by coercion.” Araghchi confirmed that he would travel to Moscow on Monday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting will focus on the recent escalation and possible diplomatic measures to counter the current growing threat to regional and international stability. “This is one of the gravest international crimes—targeting nuclear facilities is an attack on humanity, not just a country,” Araghchi concluded. “We will defend our sovereignty, our dignity, and our right to peaceful progress. The Iranian nation is united in this cause.”