Iranian tar virtuoso Ali Ghamsari unites Tehran residents with music amidst Israeli attacks 

TEHRAN- Renowned Iranian composer and tar virtuoso Ali Ghamsari offered a free concert at Tehran’s Azadi Tower on Sunday, aiming to uplift the spirits of the city’s residents in the face of recent Israeli aggression.

The performance, a testament to the power of art in challenging times, featured traditional Iranian music alongside fellow musicians Kamran Montazeri and Hamidreza Yousefi, Mehr reported.

Believing that art serves as a beautiful and effective medium for connection during difficult circumstances, Ghamseri is independently striving to create a harmonious atmosphere for the citizens of Tehran.

Ghamsari, a strong advocate for social responsibility, views his music as a powerful tool for empathy and resilience. This initiative is part of his independent Iranian Tar Project, a platform he describes as “rooted in the people's sentiments,” operating without institutional affiliation or financial backing. “It’s a platform for the voices of the people,” he stated previously.

This performance continues Ghamsari’s ongoing commitment to bringing the Iranian Tar Project to diverse communities across Iran. Most notably, last November, he brought the project to the strategically important Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb amidst heightened geopolitical tensions.

His latest concert at Azadi Tower serves as a poignant demonstration of the unifying power of music during times of national adversity.

Ghamsari founded the band Sarmad at the age of 18. Afterwards, he established the Hamnavazan-e Hesar Ensemble and the Iranian String Quartet. At the age of 22, he gained fame by composing the album Naghsh-e Khiyal with Homayoun Shajarian. Since then, he has composed over 15 albums, collaborating with several traditional singers such as Alireza Ghorbani, Mohammad Motamedi, and Vahid Taj.

He has performed in many countries, including France, Morocco, Spain, the U.S., the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Russia, and Canada.

