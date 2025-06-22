Belgian politician slams The EU for not condemning Israel attacking Iran

TEHRAN - Marc Botenga, a Belgian member of the European Parliament, has called out the EU for not responding to Israel’s attacks on Iran.

During a plenary session on Tuesday, June 17, Botenga insisted that the European Parliament hold a vote to formally condemn Israel’s “illegal and criminal attack” on Iran, saying that attacking another country is a violation of international law even though “Israel is in the habit of doing it.”

Israel had launched a large-scale, unprovoked attack on Iran’s nuclear and military facilities on Friday, June 13, and since then, the two countries have been exchanging attacks, with dozens killed on both sides.

Botenga then criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for defending Israel’s right to self-defense, saying that Israel was the first to initiate attacks against Iran.

“They're the ones attacking. They're the ones having the nukes. They're the ones threatening,” he said.

Botenga also pointed out that Israel’s targeting of civilians, including children, and deliberately striking near nuclear facilities, is creating a risk of nuclear catastrophe with mass civilian casualties, calling for the EU to be consistent in its defense of international law and human rights.

He added that failing to condemn Israel’s actions would undermine the EU’s credibility and contribute in violating of international law.

The council put to a vote a resolution condemning Israel’s attack, but the vote was ultimately rejected by the Parliament.

Botenga has consistently used his platform to call out the double standards in the EU’s foreign policy and has been a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights since Israel began its genocide in Gaza.

“We cannot just not condemn this and keep on supporting criminal actions that are against international law and against human rights,” he said at the end of his speech.

