Pezeshkian says US main force behind Israeli aggression

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly condemned the overnight U.S. military strike on parts of Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling it a clear act of aggression and proof that the United States is the main force behind the Israeli regime’s hostile actions against the Islamic Republic.

In a cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Pezeshkian praised the tireless efforts and coordination of the country’s executive bodies in ensuring uninterrupted public services amid heightened tensions. “In a moment when the enemy believed that by assassinating several of our military commanders and scientists, they could disrupt the Iranian nation, the wise leadership of the Supreme Leader and the preparedness of our armed forces enabled us to deliver a swift and deterrent response,” he said.

Highlighting the Zionist regime's recent aggression, which led to the martyrdom of Iranian military and civilian figures, Pezeshkian called for unity and mobilization of the Iranian people’s vast capacities. “The Iranian nation has time and again proven that it will spare no effort in defending the integrity of its land,” he said.

Referring to the U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear sites last night, the president remarked, “This assault clearly demonstrated that the United States is the primary enabler of Israel’s belligerence toward Iran. Initially, Washington attempted to conceal its role, but after witnessing Israel’s evident inability to continue the confrontation, it was forced to step in directly.”

He went on to say that Iran’s powerful counterattacks early Sunday morning on the occupied territories were “a direct response to America’s aggressive policies.” “The Zionist regime lacks the capacity and the courage to confront the Islamic Republic on its own,” he asserted.

Reflecting on the political and legal implications of the recent developments, Pezeshkian emphasized: “These events have exposed the hollowness of so-called concepts like democracy, human rights, and international law in today's world. In such an environment, the only way to safeguard our independence and dignity is through real power.”

He stressed that Iran’s strength lies first and foremost in its internal unity and cohesion, and secondly in robust support for its elite, intellectuals, economic actors, and diverse social groups. “What our enemies truly fear is the awareness, unity, and capability of the Iranian people,” Pezeshkian said. “If we preserve this invaluable asset, we will undoubtedly prevail.”

The president also underlined the importance of broad public participation and delegating responsibilities to various segments of society. “The government must ensure public confidence and create a seamless path for uninterrupted service delivery. No obstacle should prevent us from fulfilling this vital mission,” he concluded.