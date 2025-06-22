Playtime turned to tragedy: Israeli attack claims lives of two boys in Tabriz

TEHRAN- Two young boys, Taha Behroozi and Alisan Jabbari, both aged seven, were killed by shrapnel from a downed drone in the Azerbaijan Square area of Tabriz during an Israeli military operation.

The tragic incident occurred around 8:30 PM Saturday night while the children were playing outside their home. Shrapnel from the drone struck the area, fatally injuring both boys.

Reports also indicate that the mothers of the two children sustained injuries from the shrapnel and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.