Iran says economy stable despite Israeli attacks

TEHRAN – Iran’s economy remains stable despite Israeli attacks, and the government continues its economic operations without disruption, the country’s new finance minister said, adding that a large portion of seized goods has been redirected into productive use.

According to the Economy Ministry, Minister Ali Madani-Zadeh stated that the Organization for Collection and Sale of State-Owned Properties (OCSSOP) has successfully processed assets worth 5.1 quadrillion rials (approximately $10.2 billion) over the past year, with 96 percent of the goods reintegrated into the domestic production sector.

“Despite the brutal attack by the Zionist regime, Iran’s economic conditions remain stable. All affiliated organizations under the ministry are operating normally, and there has been no interruption in public services,” Madani-Zadeh said.

He highlighted the OCSSOP’s pivotal role in managing assets, calling it one of the country’s leading agencies in public service delivery. All provincial branches of the organization continue to operate nationwide.

The minister emphasized that the agency, by accelerating asset liquidation and returning large volumes of goods into the economy in recent months, has significantly supported the production sector. “Following the Israeli regime’s recent aggression, the organization has continued its work without interruption to ensure essential goods are redirected into production,” he said.

The official also noted that auctions of seized assets are proceeding as scheduled across the provinces. “There has been no disruption. Citizens can continue to participate in the auctions and purchase goods as before,” he said, adding that a recent auction for movable assets was successfully held and the winners announced. Additional auctions for both movable and immovable properties are currently underway.

EF/MA