Tehran Times: standing firm in the war of narratives amidst global turmoil

TEHRAN – In an era marked by escalating conflicts and an increasingly polarized international landscape, the role of independent and truthful journalism has never been more vital. Amidst the recent barbaric aggression by the Zionist regime against Iran, Tehran Times has emerged as a steadfast voice committed to presenting an unfiltered, comprehensive narrative to the world.

At a time when Western media narratives often distort or sensationalize Iran’s position, the English-language newspaper from the heart of Tehran has taken upon itself the mission of clarity, resilience, and human-centered storytelling.

As Iran faced direct attacks and mounting international pressure, Tehran Times found itself at the forefront of a media battleground—an arena where truth is often overshadowed by misinformation. Mohammad Sarfi, the editor-in-chief of the publication, reflected on the pivotal moments when his team stepped into the fray.

“We recognized early on the importance of not just reporting events, but also shaping a narrative that reflects Iran’s legitimate stance and the courage of its people,” Sarfi noted. “Our primary aim was to clarify that Israel is deceitful and aggressive and Iran’s actions are rooted in self-defense and sovereignty.”

Sarfi emphasized that the media strategy was meticulously crafted to counter Western distortions. “We sought to communicate that Iran and its armed forces are defending their homeland with unwavering resolve,” he explained. “We used various formats—articles, videos, social media—to ensure our message reached a global audience swiftly and accurately. It was a demanding period, and the experience has taught us invaluable lessons about the importance of agility and determination in journalism during times of crisis.”

One of the defining moments during this tumultuous period was a threatening message from the President of the United States, urging Iranian citizens to leave Tehran amidst escalating tensions. In response, Mohammad Sarfi took to social media and tweeted a defiant message: “We will not leave Tehran Times; let alone Tehran!” This bold statement resonated with many Iranians who viewed it as a symbol of steadfastness and national pride.

Reflecting on this response, Sarfi said that the message was a response to the enemy's audacity. “We tried to bring our maximum strength to the front and defend the homeland against the enemy and its empire of lies from our media trench.”

In the face of relentless war and propaganda, Tehran Times has dedicated itself to humanizing the victims of conflict—especially women, children, and innocent civilians. The paper’s front page headline, “They Are Not Numbers,” encapsulated this mission perfectly. Sarfi explained the significance behind this powerful phrase: “The enemy and its Western supporters aim to portray the victims as mere statistics, as if their suffering is insignificant. But every woman, child, and civilian has a story—stories of bravery, loss, and resilience—that must be told.”

He emphasized that these narratives are crucial in countering the falsehoods propagated by those who deny the human toll of war. “While they claim to have no hostility against the Iranian people, their bombs and missiles devastate our cities, kill innocents, and destroy families,” Sarfi stated. “This contradiction must be exposed globally. Our headlines and stories serve as a reminder that behind every casualty is a human being—a mother, a father, a child—whose life and story matter deeply.”

The decision to feature the headline “They Are Not Numbers” was spontaneous yet profound. “It came to me suddenly, inspired by the memory of Martyr Refaat Alareer, a Palestinian writer and poet martyred in Gaza,” Sarfi recounted. “He was an influential figure, and his work emphasized the importance of individual lives. The phrase stuck with me, symbolizing our commitment to honor each victim’s humanity.”

“Even if military conflicts stabilize—which is unlikely—we must recognize that the media war has just begun,” he warned. “Our work must evolve, our strategies must be reassessed, and we must be prepared for future challenges.”

He stressed that complacency is not an option. “If we revert to old ways, if we become complacent, it would be a betrayal of the sacrifices made by our martyrs and a disservice to our nation,” Sarfi asserted. “The war in the media arena demands continuous adaptation, honesty, and a deep sense of responsibility.”

SAB/

