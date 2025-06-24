Iran has unique capacity for resistance, reconstruction: tourism minister

TEHRAN—The West and the Zionist regime have made a strategic and analytical error in understanding Iranian society, the cultural heritage minister Reza Salehi-Amiri said on Tuesday.

He also said that they assume that with foreign pressure and smart attack against sensitive centers, Iranian society will collapse. This is while Iran has unique capacity for resistance and reconstruction given enjoying deep cultural, historical and religious roots.

Emphasizing on the all-out resistance of the government, people, and armed forces against the enemy's multidimensional aggressions, he considered this action a sign of the helplessness of the Zionist regime and its Western supporters in the face of the resistance of the Iranian nation, IRNA reported.

Condemning the missile attack of the Zionist regime to the building of the Iranian Broadcasting Corporation, he described the incident as a stark symbol of the moral decline of imperialism and stated: “This attack was not merely on a physical structure, but on the fourth pillar of democracy, the media. What we are facing today is the unveiling of the true face of the occupying regime in occupied Palestine, which has also violated the unwritten rules of war.”

Referring to the pursuit of an initiative for the national registration of the damaged IRIB, Salehi-Amiri stated: “In an official letter, a proposal was submitted to register this building as a national monument in the country's heritage list so that it will remain in the historical memory of the Iranian nation as a document of the enemy's cultural crimes and psychological warfare. At the same time, official correspondence has also been conducted with UNESCO and relevant international institutions so that the destructive measure of targeting cultural sites by the aggressors is prosecuted globally.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Tourism Minister Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei announced the beginning of the process of compiling support packages to strengthen tourism facilities and said: “Based on the decisions made by the cabinet, the preparation of targeted support packages to compensate for losses and create incentives for the continuation of tourism facilities' activities has been put on the agenda.”

He explained that the support packages with development-based approach will be designed and announced soon in line of promoting the economic connection of national tourism.

Paying tribute to the glorious martyrs of Islamic Iran in recent events, especially the oppressed civilians, prominent scientists, and honorable military commanders who were martyred in the criminal attacks of the Zionist regime, he appreciated the relentless and jihadist efforts of provincial managers and tourism staff.

Emphasizing the complete readiness of the tourism structure to manage specific conditions, Mohseni Bandpei announced the coherent and tireless performance of the Ministry’s provincial managers in maintaining stability, public accountability, and enhancing the resilience of tourism infrastructure.

Explaining the sensitive aspects of the current situation, the Deputy Minister of Tourism stated: Following the start of hostile aggression and with a correct understanding of field sensitivities, the country's tourism structure immediately entered the operational phase by utilizing all executive and supervisory capacities, and the process of monitoring, controlling, and supporting travel flows at the national level was put on the agenda around the clock.

Emphasizing the role of tourism as one of the key components of social stability, Mohseni Bandpei stated: The Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Departments in all provinces, with an understanding of national responsibility and in full coordination with other governmental and executive institutions, have implemented special hosting plans, public accountability, demand management and prevention of any disruption in the service cycle.

Referring to the high capacity of resilience and cohesion of this field in the face of crises, he added: Public satisfaction in these circumstances is not merely an administrative goal, but a fundamental indicator for assessing the efficiency of national management. Relying on the capabilities of committed human resources, utilizing modern monitoring technologies, and maintaining effective interaction with the public are among the key factors in maintaining the stability and psychological peace of the society.

Mohseni Bandpei also pointed to the potential of tourism in promoting social hope, adding: “Despite the damage, the tourism sector is seriously pursuing the path of reconstruction, revival, and strengthening, relying on social capital and cross-sectoral cooperation. Our mission is to go beyond overcoming the crisis and build a sustainable model of national resilience in the field of public services.”

