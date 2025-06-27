‘Foreign currency reserves, trade remain strong despite conflict’

TEHRAN- Iran's energy reserves and trade are favorable, the head of Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce said, adding, "Contrary to the enemies' perceptions, this war did not create any problems for the country's production and trade."

“The aggressive war by the Zionist regime has only strengthened national unity among the public, business community and the government,” Mehrdad Saadat was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. “Contrary to the expectations of our enemies, the war has not created any problems for production or trade.”

Saadat said the conflict has inspired a wave of solidarity and resilience, with the private sector and manufacturers stepping up efforts to meet domestic demand and prevent financial instability.

“In recent days, everyone—from the public to officials—has played a role in safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity. Many producers have added extra shifts to keep supply chains running and avoid unemployment or inflationary pressure,” he said.

The chamber head praised the business community’s response, comparing it to the experience gained during Iran’s eight-year war with Iraq. “Our entrepreneurs remember the wartime economy and are applying those lessons now.”

He added that joint chambers of commerce, including the one with Turkey, have continued operations to ensure no disruption to trade or production. Saadat also highlighted Turkey’s condemnation of Israel’s attack on Iran and said Ankara has stood by Tehran during the crisis.

Saadat noted that since the beginning of the conflict, Iran’s currency has only depreciated by about 10 percent, a level he described as manageable. He credited increased production and exports with helping stabilize the foreign exchange market.

“Boosting production and exports brings in foreign currency, giving the Central Bank greater flexibility to manage the market,” he said.

He also emphasized that Iranian producers are turning wartime threats into opportunities. “They are using this moment to accelerate the wheels of production.”

Saadat concluded by saying Iran’s foreign currency reserves are healthy and expected to grow further thanks to rising oil prices and export revenues. This, he said, will help the Central Bank control currency volatility more effectively.

EF/MA