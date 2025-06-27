Iran-Russia futsal friendly may be postponed

TEHRAN – Maxim Mitrofanov, General Secretary of the Russian Football Union, announced that the futsal matches between Iran and Russia, scheduled for October 16 and October 18, may be postponed.

Mitrofanov, speaking in the context of the Iran-Israel conflict, responded to questions about whether recent events could cause a delay, saying: “Anything is possible. Currently, our colleagues in Iran are experiencing communication issues, and we are unable to establish contact with them.”

“We are planning to hold matches with the Iranian national futsal team and hope everything goes smoothly—communication is restored, and the situation there, including transportation, stabilizes. Since we initially planned to host this match in Russia, we remain hopeful that the game will be played as scheduled. Otherwise, we will postpone it to another time,” he added.