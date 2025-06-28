Khwarizmi Intl. Award slated for January 2026

TEHRAN – The 39th Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) is scheduled to be held in January 2026, according to the Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology (IROST).

The esteemed award aims to recognize and honor outstanding contributions in various fields of science and technology.

Researchers, scientists, inventors, and innovators from around the world are invited to showcase their ground-breaking work and achievements.

Key topics of KIA include industrial and technology management, water management, agriculture and natural resources, information technology (IT) and software engineering, biotechnology and basic medical sciences, metallurgical and metallurgy engineering, new energies, digital economy development, mechanical engineering, artificial intelligence, electrical and computer engineering, mechatronics, aerospace engineering, civil engineering, architecture and urban planning, chemistry technology, nanotechnology, environment, basic sciences, and art.

The award ceremony for the 39th Khwarizmi International Award will take place in February 2026, honoring and celebrating this year’s laureates. The event will be graced by the President of Iran, alongside high-ranking officials and distinguished scientists.

The deadline for submitting applications to participate in the Award is October 1, 2025.

Khwarizmi International Award

It is an established fact that a strong scientific and technological base today is quite essential for the economic development of a country. After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, there was a growing concern in the country about the development of Science and Technology.

In 1987, the leading Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology (IROST), affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, decided to institute an award, which acknowledges the Iranian outstanding achievements in the field of Science and Technology.

IROST proposed the creation of the Khwarizmi Award in memory of Abu Jafar Mohammad Ibn Mousa Khwarizmi, the great Iranian Mathematician and Astronomer (770-840 C.E).

In 1987, the first session of the Khwarizmi Award called for Iranian nationals to present their outstanding contribution, invention, or innovation.

The fifth session of the Khwarizmi Award saw the creation of the foreign section, and the Khwarizmi Award became international.

In 1997, Iranian researchers and scientists residing abroad were invited to take part in this prestigious scientific competition.

International organizations such as APCTT, Colombo Plan, COMSATS, COMSTECH, ECO, ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), FAO, ICARDA, IOR-ARC (RCSTT), ISESCO, TWAS, UNESCO, UNIDO, WAITRO, and WIPO allocate special prizes to the KIA laureates.

Year by year, the area of participation in the KIA is extending, attracting more scientists from all over the world. Today, the Khwarizmi International Award is continuing to pursue its successful course with more participation and more international recognition.

The KIA seeks to recognize the efforts made by researchers, innovators, and inventors from all over the world and to appreciate their invaluable achievements and contributions to various fields of science and technology. The KIA is annually held.

MT/MG