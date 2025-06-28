Yemen targets “sensitive” Israeli site in Be’er Sheva

TEHRAN – Yemeni attacks against strategic Israeli targets continue in solidarity with Palestinians in response to the genocide in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Saturday that they carried out a precision military operation targeting a sensitive Israeli site in the “occupied city of Be’er Sheva”.

According to a statement, the strike was conducted using a “Zulfiqar” ballistic missile and is part of what Yemen calls the “Promised Conquest and Sacred Jihad” campaign, aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces, stated that the missile struck its target accurately and achieved its objectives.

He explained that this operation comes as part of Yemen’s ongoing military efforts to stand with the resistant Palestinian people and respond to the ongoing U.S.-backed Israel’s genocidal war against Gaza.

General Saree also noted that over the past week, Yemeni forces have carried out several operations targeting Israeli military sites and sensitive installations in Be’er Sheva, Tel Aviv, and Haifa.

These attacks, according to Saree, involved the use of ballistic missiles and drones and all successfully hit their designated targets.

He emphasized that Yemen considers it a religious, moral, and humanitarian duty to support the Palestinian people, regardless of the risks or consequences.

Saree further affirmed that Yemen’s operations would continue until the Israeli occupation regime halts its genocide in Gaza and lifts the deadly blockade on the enclave completely.

Earlier, Israeli media outlets reported the detection of a missile launch from Yemen. They also noted that air-raid sirens were activated in several areas, including Be’er Sheva and hotels along the Dead Sea.

The announcement by Yemen’s armed forces underscores their commitment to what they have vowed to be a broader struggle in defense of Gaza, signaling that further attacks may be forthcoming unless genocide in the Palestinian territory ends.

On Saturday, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported, “In the past 24 hours, 81 martyrs and 422 injuries have been received at hospitals across the Gaza Strip.”

It added, “Since 18 March 2025, the toll stands at 6,089 martyrs and 21,013 injuries,” referring to the date when the occupation regime unilaterally withdrew from a ceasefire agreement.