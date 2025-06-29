From coast to capital: Dalian and Shenyang set the stage for 2025 SCO forums 

BEIJING- Since assuming the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in July 2024, China has spearheaded a series of dynamic cooperation initiatives aligned with the eight key areas of the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

Proposed by President Xi Jinping, the GDI emphasizes collaborative progress in poverty reduction, food security, public health, financing for development, climate change and green growth, industrialization, the digital economy, and connectivity.

In line with these efforts, the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang, in Liaoning Province, will host two major SCO events from July 3 to July 5, 2025: the SCO Forum on People-to-People Friendship and the Forum on Friendship Cities. These high-profile gatherings, co-hosted by the SCO’s Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission (GNFCC), are expected to draw hundreds of delegates from SCO member states, observer countries, and dialogue partners under the theme “Deepening People-to-People Friendship, Advancing Sustainable Development.”

To strengthen cross-cultural dialogue and international awareness, the GNFCC has also extended invitations to 16 media representatives from SCO-affiliated countries. The visiting journalists will begin their journey in Dalian on Tuesday, before proceeding to Shenyang for the forums on Thursday.

Shenyang: Where ancient palaces power tomorrow’s tech

Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning Province, is a Northeast Asian hub blending rich history, industrial strength, and global connectivity.

- Heritage and culture: With 2,300+ years of urban history, it hosts 3 UNESCO sites (Imperial Palace, Fuling/Zhaoling Mausoleums) and is the birthplace of the Qing Dynasty.

- Industrial powerhouse: Known as China’s "Equipment Department," it leads in aviation, robotics, and advanced manufacturing.

- Innovation hub: Home to 45 universities, 29 academicians, and 25,000+ tech firms, it ranks among Global Top 100 Science Clusters.

- Global connectivity: Features a China-Europe freight train hub, FTZ, and ties to 221 countries/regions; hosts 7 consulates and 102 sister cities.

- Livability: Boasts top-tier healthcare, education, and sports facilities, with a top-ranked happiness index and "National Civilized City" honors.



Dalian: China’s coastal powerhouse

Strategically positioned between the Yellow and Bohai Seas, Dalian is a thriving metropolis that blends rich history with modern innovation. As one of China's key sub-provincial cities, it offers a unique combination of economic vitality, cultural heritage, and natural beauty.

- Status: One of China's 15 sub-provincial megacities with special economic planning privileges

- Geography: 13,700 km² area with 7.54 million residents across 10 administrative divisions

- Culture: 17,000-year history, 2024 Cultural Capital of East Asia, renowned "Football City"

- Environment: 300+ clean air days/year, China's longest coastline, UNESCO natural heritage site

- Economy: Industrial leader in shipbuilding and petrochemicals, plus growing AI and clean energy sectors

- Livability: Ranked among China's top 10 most beautiful and livable cities (2024)

By hosting the SCO forums in Shenyang and showcasing cities like Dalian, China is reaffirming its commitment to multilateral cooperation and inclusive development. Through people-to-people exchanges, media engagement, and city-level diplomacy, China continues to champion a future of shared prosperity, sustainable growth, and international friendship — values that lie at the heart of both the Global Development Initiative and the SCO mission.

As the world watches, Shenyang and Dalian are set to demonstrate how the bridges of history, culture, and innovation can bring nations closer together in an interconnected era.



