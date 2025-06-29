Uncertain times for Tehran giants

TEHRAN - As the 2025/26 Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) season approaches, Iran’s football powerhouses — Persepolis and Esteghlal — find themselves in contrasting yet equally challenging situations.

Persepolis, the most decorated club in PGPL history, have been dealt a major blow as their head coach, Ismail Kartal, has unexpectedly decided to part ways with the club. The Turkish manager, who took charge in Week 18 of the 2024/25 season and guided the Reds to a third-place finish, has reportedly chosen not to return to Tehran due to family reasons.

Multiple sources also suggest Kartal may be in talks with a Saudi club, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

His departure comes at an especially awkward time for the club, as several key transfers had been finalized under his guidance early in the summer window. New signings such as Payam Niazmand, Reza Shekari, Thievy Bifouma, Mojtaba Fakhrian, and Mohammadamin Kazemian were brought in based on Kartal’s preferences — adding to the complexity of the current situation.

Club CEO Reza Darvish now faces the urgent task of appointing a new head coach, with less than two months remaining before the PGPL kicks off on Aug. 18. Among the candidates being considered are Gol Gohar coach Mehdi Tartar, former Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi — currently with Foolad — and long-time assistant and club legend Karim Bagheri.

*Esteghlal begin new era under Sa Pinto

On the other side of the Tehran derby divide, Esteghlal are also navigating transitional waters, albeit with a clearer direction in place. The Blues endured a turbulent PGPL campaign last season, finishing in a disappointing ninth place — their worst finish in over a decade. However, the campaign ended on a high note as they clinched the Hazfi Cup, under interim coach Mojtaba Jabbari.

Despite the cup success, the club opted for change and parted ways with Jabbari. After a prolonged search, Esteghlal announced the return of Ricardo Sá Pinto as their new head coach — marking his second spell with the club.

The 52-year-old Portuguese tactician previously managed Esteghlal in 2022 but left after receiving a four-month suspension from the Disciplinary Committee of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI). His return signals a new chapter, though the club had already begun summer recruitment prior to his arrival.

Esteghlal finalized the signings of Aref Aghasi from Tractor and Amirmohammad Razaghinia from Gol Gohar without having a head coach in place, a situation that mirrors Persepolis — albeit in reverse.

*A curious case

In a curious twist, Persepolis find themselves with a squad shaped by a now-departed coach, while Esteghlal have a newly appointed manager working with players he did not personally select. It’s an unusual — and potentially risky — scenario for both sides, particularly with high expectations from their passionate fan bases.

Persepolis supporters demand a return to the top of the PGPL, while Esteghlal fans are looking for domestic resurgence and a strong showing in the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Two.